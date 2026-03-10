Trump's granddaughter Kai faces backlash over taxpayer-funded Erewhon grocery run with Secret Service

The Brief Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is facing social media backlash following a YouTube video featuring a shopping trip to Erewhon in West Hollywood. The video, which showed a $233 bill for a single bag of items and a $21 "Hailey Bieber" smoothie, drew "Marie Antoinette" comparisons as critics labeled the content tone-deaf amidst rising domestic costs and the war in Iran. The video's title was changed from "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon" to "I Tried the World’s Most Expensive Grocery Store."



President Donald Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, is facing social media backlash following a YouTube video documenting her recent trip to Erewhon in West Hollywood.

The 18-year-old’s vlog, which features a $233 bill and an appearance by her Secret Service detail, has drawn criticism from viewers who describe the content as "tone-deaf" amid rising national costs for food and gas.

What we know:

On March 8, Kai Trump posted a —originally titled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon"—documenting a visit to the ultra-luxe grocery chain’s new West Hollywood location.

During the clip, the 18-year-old golfer, who reportedly earns $1 million annually in endorsements, browsed notoriously high-priced items, including a $165 store-branded sweater and the $21 viral Hailey Bieber smoothie.

Hailey Bieber's Strawberry Glaze from Erewhon.

At one point in the video, Trump joked about the prices, stating, "I'm like, I'm about to go bankrupt with stuff. I'm going to need to file for bankruptcy."

The video also captured her Secret Service detail briefly as she exited the store to enter a motorcade that appeared to shut down a portion of the busy road.

Local perspective:

Erewhon is a high-end, organic grocery store chain based in Los Angeles, known as one of the most expensive in the U.S., with prices for items like smoothies often exceeding $20.

It operates as a community-focused, luxury health brand with roughly 11 locations, featuring curated, organic products, a popular tonic bar, and a reputation as a celebrity and influencer hotspot.

What they're saying:

The reaction has been swift and mostly negative.

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis labeled the post a "modern 'let them eat cake' moment," a sentiment echoed by The Lincoln Project on X, which posted: "Your kids might get drafted to fight in Iran, while the Trump family uses your tax dollars to shop premium, organic, gluten free cake."

Commenters on YouTube and X have drawn parallels between Trump and Marie Antoinette, with some specifically pointing to the optics of the video during a time of global conflict.

One commenter suggested she be drafted into the U.S. military, while others noted the contrast between her shopping trip and her grandfather’s recent social media posts dismissing concerns over rising oil and gas prices.

Big picture view:

The backlash comes as gas prices hit their highest levels since 2022, averaging $3.478 per gallon. In California, it's even higher – $5.29 per gallon.

A Quinnipiac poll conducted over the weekend found about half of registered voters oppose the U.S. military action against Iran while about 4 in 10 support it. The vast majority of Democrats were against it (89%), the vast majority of Republicans for it (85%) and independents against it (60%).

Overall, three-quarters were concerned about the war raising gas and oil prices. Recent polling also suggests that the vast majority of voters expect the U.S. action against Iran to last months or longer , and many worry it is making the U.S. less safe.

Some are optimistic that the sticker shock will be short-lived. Others blame corporate interests rather than the president. Electric vehicle owners are especially grateful about their decision as they cruise past gas stations with escalating prices.