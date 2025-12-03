Home at last: Eaton Fire survivor, faithful dog mark major milestone in Altadena rebuild

The Brief Ted Koerner and his dog, Daisy May, received the first certificate of occupancy for a fully rebuilt primary residence following the deadly Eaton Fire. Koerner's new home in Altadena is a 2,160 sq-ft single-family structure featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The survivor, who faced significant permit delays, offered a message of hope to other residents: "Don't give up. We can and will get through this."



Wednesday, Dec. 3 marked a major milestone for one of the survivors of the deadly Eaton Fire.

What we know:

Ted Koerner, along with his faithful 13-year-old dog Daisy May, were issued the first certificate of occupancy for a primary residence in Altadena.

SkyFOX was over the heartwarming scene where Koerner was spotted in the backyard hoisting an American flag up as Daisy May relaxed in the grass behind him.

According to city officials, Koerner's home is the first fully rebuilt residence to be completed following the Eaton Fire.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Pasadena neighbors rebuild Christmas tradition lost in the Eaton Fire

The new structure is a one-story, 2,160-sq-ft single-family home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage, as well as a patio trellis.

The backstory:

Koerner's home was one of the first to be cleared of debris with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers cleanup crews.

FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez spoke to Koerner back in June about the challenges he was facing during the rebuilding process, including delays in obtaining permits.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eaton Fire survivors share challenges rebuilding home, including delays in permit

After weeks of delays, Koerner took it upon himself to call every politician in the city, county, and state for answers.

In the process, he met the District Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, who said while he couldn't speak for the permitting process itself, the volume was overwhelming. With the fires, an office that was typically handling 20 permits a day was dealing with hundreds of applications daily.

Koerner received his permit on June 5, offering a message of hope to other residents experiencing the same frustrations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hope after the Flames: Palisades, Eaton fire survivors share stories of loss and rebuilding

"Don't give up, Koerner said. "We can and will get through this."

While looking at his scorched garden filled with green growth making its way through the charred plants, he added, "It's strong. Just like us."