Home at last: Eaton Fire survivor, faithful dog mark major milestone in Altadena rebuild
ALTADENA, Calif. - Wednesday, Dec. 3 marked a major milestone for one of the survivors of the deadly Eaton Fire.
What we know:
Ted Koerner, along with his faithful 13-year-old dog Daisy May, were issued the first certificate of occupancy for a primary residence in Altadena.
SkyFOX was over the heartwarming scene where Koerner was spotted in the backyard hoisting an American flag up as Daisy May relaxed in the grass behind him.
According to city officials, Koerner's home is the first fully rebuilt residence to be completed following the Eaton Fire.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Pasadena neighbors rebuild Christmas tradition lost in the Eaton Fire
The new structure is a one-story, 2,160-sq-ft single-family home featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage, as well as a patio trellis.
The backstory:
Koerner's home was one of the first to be cleared of debris with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers cleanup crews.
FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez spoke to Koerner back in June about the challenges he was facing during the rebuilding process, including delays in obtaining permits.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Eaton Fire survivors share challenges rebuilding home, including delays in permit
After weeks of delays, Koerner took it upon himself to call every politician in the city, county, and state for answers.
In the process, he met the District Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers, who said while he couldn't speak for the permitting process itself, the volume was overwhelming. With the fires, an office that was typically handling 20 permits a day was dealing with hundreds of applications daily.
Koerner received his permit on June 5, offering a message of hope to other residents experiencing the same frustrations.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hope after the Flames: Palisades, Eaton fire survivors share stories of loss and rebuilding
"Don't give up, Koerner said. "We can and will get through this."
While looking at his scorched garden filled with green growth making its way through the charred plants, he added, "It's strong. Just like us."
The Source: This report on the rebuilding milestone is based on an official confirmation from city officials in Altadena, who verified that Ted Koerner's residence is the first fully rebuilt home to receive a certificate of occupancy since the Eaton Fire. Details regarding the rebuilding challenges and direct quotes from the survivor were gathered from an interview conducted by FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez in June. Visual confirmation of the home's completion was provided by SkyFOX footage over the scene.