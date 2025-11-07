Federal trial date set for Palisades Fire suspect
LOS ANGELES - A trial date has been set for Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of starting the Lachman Fire that then led to the destructive Palisades Fire.
What we know:
Jonathan Rinderknecht's federal trial is scheduled to begin on April 21, 2026, officials announced.
He is a former Uber driver accused of starting a New Year's Day fire, known as the Lachman Fire, which prosecutors say smoldered for a week before escalating into the devastating Palisades Fire that consumed more than 23,000 acres.
Rinderknecht lived in Pacific Palisades before relocating to Florida, where federal officials took him into custody in early October.
He has been charged with one count of destruction of property by means of fire, one count of arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, and one count of timber set afire. Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to all charges on Thursday, Oct. 23.
Dig deeper:
A report released late last month alleges that firefighters who worked to knock down the Lachman Fire warned the battalion chief that there were signs the blaze was still smoldering, but they were ordered to leave.
On Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department was served a federal grand jury subpoena regarding the Lachman and Palisades fires.
What's next:
Rinderknecht remains in federal custody as he awaits his spring trial. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in federal prison.
