Record-breaking winter heat wave to blast Southern California: What to know

The Brief An unseasonable "winter heat wave" is set to shatter records across Southern California this week, with temperatures surging 20 to 30 degrees above seasonal norms. Heat will peak Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching 99°F in coastal valleys and 98°F in the Coachella Valley, accompanied by gusty Santa Ana winds and hazardous sea conditions. While record-breaking highs are expected through Friday, the exact duration of the extreme heat into next week remains uncertain.



A powerful high-pressure system is bringing mid-summer conditions to Southern California this week, threatening to shatter several all-time March temperature records, the National Weather Service predicts.

Millions of residents from the coasts to the deserts are under heat advisories as the "winter heat wave" sends thermometers soaring toward the triple digits.

What we know:

Temperatures are forecast to be 20 to 30 degrees above normal through the weekend, according to the latest forecast.

The heat is expected to peak on Friday, with coastal and valley areas reaching between 85°F and 99°F.

Specific forecasts for Thursday and Friday include highs of 97°F in Burbank and Anaheim, and up to 98°F in the Coachella Valley.

Graphic courtesy National Weather Service

According to the NWS, the heat is being intensified by a shift in wind patterns.

Following a brief period of coastal fog Tuesday night, strong offshore Santa Ana winds will develop Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusts of 30 to 45 mph are expected across the 5 Freeway corridor, the Santa Ana Wind corridor in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Santa Lucia Mountains, creating difficult driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.

What they're saying:

The NWS has issued a "High Risk for Heat Illness" warning that 16.8 million people in the region will be impacted.

The agency stated that this level of heat "will impact those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without cooling or hydration, and some health systems and industries."

Weather officials are urging residents to treat this as a significant health event, noting that "several calendar day records will be shattered, with some areas potentially breaking all-time records for March."

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursdasy to 8 p.m. Friday for the coasts and coastal valleys of Ventura and LA counties, where widespread temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees are expected.

What's next:

While the most intense heat is centered on Thursday and Friday, Saturday will remain dangerously warm with highs between 82°F and 96°F for coasts and valleys.

Vehicles drive past a sign on the 110 Freeway warning of extreme heat and urging energy conservation during a heat wave in downtown Los Angeles, California on September 2, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The NWS indicates that while the peak may pass by the weekend, temperatures are expected to remain well above normal well into next week.

What you can do:

Adjust your schedule: Limit strenuous outdoor activities, especially between the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and ensure pets and livestock have adequate shade and cooling.

Check on others: Monitor vulnerable neighbors, the elderly, and those without air conditioning.

Secure Property: Tie down loose outdoor objects before the gusty Santa Ana winds arrive on Wednesday.