Rebuilding milestone: First home rebuilt after Palisades Fire receives certificate of occupancy

The Brief The first home rebuilt in Pacific Palisades received its certificate of occupancy. A grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 6. More than 340 rebuilding projects are confirmed to have started construction across Pacific Palisades.



Ten months after the Palisades Fire destroyed nearly 7,000 structures, the first rebuilt home officially received its certificate of occupancy, the final step in the rebuilding process.

What we know:

The Department of Building and Safety issued the certificate Friday morning for the home built by developer Thomas James Homes, located at 915 N. Kagawa St. The certificate is a legal document that certifies a building's compliance with applicable building codes and means it is safe to live in, according to Mayor Karen Bass' office.

Thomas James Homes built the property as a showcase home, according to the Los Angeles Times. The company is building homes for 30 families in the Palisades and expects to build 100 more in 2026, the Times reported.

What they're saying:

"The Palisades community has been through an unimaginable year and my heart breaks for every family that won't be able to be home this holiday season," Bass said in a statement. "With more and more projects nearing completion across Pacific Palisades, the city of Los Angeles remains committed to expediting every aspect of the rebuilding process, until every family is back home."

Jamie Mead, CEO of Thomas James Homes, thanked the city for their work in accelerating permits and the rebuilding process.

"Completing this first ground-up rebuild in approximately six months shows what is possible when public and private partners work with urgency and purpose," Mead said in a statement. "For Thomas James Homes, this is about one thing: helping families return home as quickly as safely as possible."

What's next:

A grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 6, and will be open to the public.

To date, more than 340 rebuilding projects are confirmed to have started construction across Pacific Palisades, city officials said.

About 2,376 applications for rebuilding projects have been received; 1,064 projects are in review and 1,069 permits have been issued in Los Angeles, according to a state dashboard tracking rebuilding in fire-impacted communities throughout L.A. County.

Earlier this week, in Altadena, an additional dwelling unit also received a certificate of occupancy.