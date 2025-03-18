SoCal Edison 'zombie line' may have sparked Eaton Fire: report

The Brief Investigators are examining whether the deadly Eaton fire was caused by a "zombie power line" owned by SoCal Edison. The zombie line has been out of service since 1971 but may have been energized by electromagnetic induction from nearby active lines. Lawsuits allege that the utility's failure to maintain its equipment could have prevented the wildfire.



Investigators are working to determine whether the deadly Eaton Fire was ignited by a "zombie power line" owned by Southern California Edison.

What we know:

The Eaton Fire, which caused significant destruction and loss of life, may have been sparked by a power line that has been out of service since 1971.

Known as a "zombie line," it could have been energized by electromagnetic induction from nearby active lines.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames near Edison towers, and lawsuits allege that SoCal Edison failed to properly maintain its equipment.

The Eaton Fire resulted in billions of dollars in damages and claimed 17 lives.

The other side:

SoCal Edison said it is ensuring that a "thorough and transparent investigation" is happening.

"Southern California Edison began the next phase of inspections and testing of electrical equipment in Eaton Canyon on March 17. This phase includes further examination and testing of the idle transmission line near the reported point of origin and will continue for several weeks in the field followed by lab and engineering analysis. We want to complete in-field inspections and testing to further the ongoing investigation," Diane Castro, SCE spokesperson, said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and it remains unclear whether the zombie line was definitively responsible for the fire.

What's next:

Investigators will continue to assess the role of the zombie power line in the Eaton Fire.

Legal proceedings may follow, as lawsuits claim the utility's failure to maintain equipment contributed to the disaster.