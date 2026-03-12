25-year-old OC man dies after rattlesnake bite

article

The Brief Julian Enrique Hernandez has died after a month-long battle in the ICU following a rattlesnake bite at an Irvine trailhead. It happened on February 1 near the Quail Hill Community Center while Hernandez was mountain biking, leading to his death on March 4. The Orange County Coroner’s Office officially confirmed the cause of death as an animal bite, marking a rare and tragic outcome for a local rattlesnake encounter.



A local mountain biking excursion turned fatal for a Costa Mesa man who passed away this week after being bitten by a rattlesnake at an Irvine trailhead.

What we know:

The Irvine Police Department confirmed that the incident took place on February 1 at the Quail Hill Trailhead, located near the Quail Hill Community Center at 39 Shady Canyon Drive.

Julian Enrique Hernandez, 25, was mountain biking in the area when he was bitten by a rattlesnake, officials said. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital and placed in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite over a month of treatment, Hernandez died from injuries sustained during the encounter.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Hernandez and officially attributed his March 4 death to an animal bite.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what species of rattlesnake was involved in the bite or if any underlying health complications affected the recovery process.

While rattlesnake bites are common in Southern California, fatalities are extremely rare; specific details regarding the emergency response time and the initial treatment provided at the scene have not yet been released.

What they're saying:

In a verified GoFundMe post, Hernandez's brother expressed the family's deep bond, writing, "I love Julian more than anything in the world and I'd like to get this out there. Please help support my little brother."

He had previously shared that the recovery was expected to "take a much longer time than expected," as the family gathered in "faith and prayer" during the ICU stay.

What you can do:

Hikers and bikers in the Irvine area are urged to stay on marked trails and keep a close eye on the ground, especially during warmer "early-season" days when snakes are more active.

If you encounter a rattlesnake, maintain a distance of at least ten feet and do not attempt to move or touch the animal.

You can support the Hernandez family by visiting the verified GoFundMe page.