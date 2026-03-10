37 missing children found during human trafficking operation in Riverside County

The Brief Thirty-seven children were rescued during a human trafficking operation in Riverside County. At least seven people have been arrested.



Over 30 missing children were rescued during a human trafficking operation in Riverside County, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said Tuesday.

What we know:

During operation "Safe Return", 37 missing children were found, and seven suspects were arrested.

According to authorities, operation Safe Return focused on locating the most at-risk missing children by investigating cases in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

The operation was in conjunction with the California Department of Justice (DOJ) and the United States Marshals Service (USMS), along with the Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Riverside County District Attorney's Office, Riverside County Probation Office, California Highway Patrol, and Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

What we don't know:

The ages and genders of the children are not known.

What they're saying:

"Every child deserves to be safe, protected, and given the chance to live their life free from exploitation. California will continue to stand with victims and survivors, protect our most vulnerable, and do everything in our power to bring every child home safely," Newsom said.

"Finding missing children and bringing them home safely is some of the most important work we can do. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect children, support families, and ensure every child in California is safe," added Attorney General Rob Bonta.