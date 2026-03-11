Southern California gas prices surge to highest levels since early 2024: See a county-by-county breakdown

The Brief Gas prices in Southern California have surged to their highest levels since early 2024, with Los Angeles County reaching a new high of $5.376 per gallon on Wednesday. Regional averages in Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties have all surpassed the $5 mark, driven by a combination of global oil market volatility and localized supply constraints. Experts attribute the rapid spike to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the anticipated closure of major in-state refineries.



A relentless surge in gas prices is battering Southern California drivers as local averages hit their highest marks in nearly two years, fueled by a volatile mix of tightening global supplies and a shrinking domestic refining landscape.

This rapid escalation, characterized by weeks of consecutive daily increases, has pushed costs at the pump well above the $5 threshold across the region, sparking concerns over sustained inflationary pressure on the heels of the spring travel season.

A sign displays the prices of unleaded gasoline at a Chevron gas station in Palo Alto, California, US, on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Regional average prices (regular self-serve) by county

Local perspective:

As of Wednesday, March 11, gas prices across Southern California broke record highs.

Los Angeles County leads the region with an average of $5.376, followed closely by Orange County at $5.339. The Inland Empire and Ventura County have also seen aggressive jumps, with every major Southern California county now averaging well above $5.00 per gallon.

Here's a breakdown by county:

Los Angeles

Average price: $5.376

Change vs. last month: +82.2 cents

Orange

Average price: $5.339

Change vs. last month: +86.3 cents

Riverside

Average price: $5.267

Change vs. last month: +80.9 cents

San Bernardino

Average price: $5.285

Change vs. last month: +81.4 cents

Ventura

Average price: $5.318

Change vs. last month: +79.1 cents

Why are prices rising?

What we know:

The current spike is being driven by a "perfect storm" of global and local factors.

Internationally, the ongoing war with Iran has destabilized global energy markets, pushing crude oil prices toward $100 per barrel and causing immediate ripples at the pump.

Locally, California's status as a "fuel island" makes it uniquely vulnerable; the impending closure of the Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles and the Valero facility in Benicia has significantly reduced the state's refining capacity.

Because California requires a specialized, eco-friendly blend that cannot be easily imported from other states, any reduction in local production leads to a rapid and dramatic increase in retail costs.

What they're saying:

"In just a week, consumers have seen gasoline prices surge at one of the fastest rates in years," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Analysts from AAA note that while these increases are "aggressive," the current prices are still roughly $1.12 below the record-breaking highs of over $6.40 seen in October 2022.

What's next:

Market analysts warn that if geopolitical tensions do not ease, or if further supply disruptions occur, California could see averages climb toward the $6 mark before the summer travel season begins.

State legislators are currently facing pressure to address the "refinery gap" to prevent further price shocks as more facilities prepare to wind down operations.