US suing SoCal Edison for negligence over Eaton and Fairview fires

The Brief Federal prosecutors are suing SoCal Edison over its alleged role in the deadly Eaton and Fairview fires. The two lawsuits claim SCE negligently failed to properly maintain its power and transmission lines. Both fires burned thousands of acres of government-owned land within the national forest system.



The federal government has filed two lawsuits against Southern California Edison Co. (SCE) alleging the company’s negligence caused the deadly Eaton and Fairview fires.

The lawsuit, announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of California, seeks tens of millions of dollars in damages. Both fires burned on National Forest System land.

"The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company’s mistakes," Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. "We hope that today’s filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps – not harms – our community. Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison’s negligence."

Eaton Fire

The Eaton Fire erupted on January 7, 2025, in Altadena near the Angeles National Forest. DOJ officials say the fire ignited from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated by SCE.

The fire burned over 14,000 acres, destroyed more than 9,400 homes and structures, and killed 19 people. Of the land burned, about 8,000 acres was on national forest property. Officials say it destroyed and/or damaged Forest Service roads, trails, campgrounds, and other facilities.

According to the Eaton Fire lawsuit, SCE admitted that it detected a "fault" on one of its transmission lines around the time the Eaton Fire started. The lawsuit claims SCE negligently failed to properly maintain its power and transmission lines and infrastructure in that area. In a July 31 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, SCE reported that it was "not aware of evidence pointing to another possible source of ignition."

The US is seeking more than $40 million in damages. Those damages include, but are not limited to, fire suppression costs, rehabilitation of burned areas, and other environmental damages.

Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire erupted on September 5, 2022, in Hemet, burning over 28,000 acres. Of those acres burned, nearly 14,000 were within the San Bernardino National Forest.

The lawsuit claims a sagging power line owned, maintained and operated by SoCal Edison came into contact with a Frontier communications messenger cable, creating sparks that ignited vegetation below the lines.

The fire burned 44 structures, killed two people, and injured three others – including two firefighters.

The lawsuit claims the fire destroyed and damaged Forest Service roads as well as the Red Mountain Lookout, a facility used for fire detection in the forest’s remote areas.

Similar to the Eaton Fire lawsuit, the Fairview Fire lawsuit alleges that SCE failed to properly maintain its power and transmission lines and failed to ensure the minimum clearance between its power lines and the Frontier Communications messenger cable.

The US is seeking to recover approximately $37 million in damages incurred by the Forest Service, including approximately $20 million in fire suppression costs.