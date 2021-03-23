Man charged with murdering mother, uncle in Altadena after kidnapping witnessed during Zoom call
A man was charged Wednesday with fatally stabbing his mother and uncle at their Altadena home while his mother was on a Zoom call with colleagues from Pasadena City College -- one of whom witnessed part of the attack.
