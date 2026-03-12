Oxnard mother charged in 2nd infant cold case murder from 2015

article

The Brief Oxnard resident Marisol Flores faces two counts of murder after prosecutors linked her to a cold-case infant death from 2015 while investigating a 2026 homicide. Flores was already in custody for the alleged February 2026 killing of her newborn at a homeless encampment when new evidence reopened a decade-old investigation. Due to the multiple homicide charges, Flores is now eligible for life in prison without parole, though all proceedings are paused pending a March 26 competency hearing.



Ventura County prosecutors have filed an amended complaint against an Oxnard woman, accusing her of killing two of her infants in separate incidents spanning over a decade.

The new charges follow a breakthrough in a 2015 cold case investigation that was reopened after the defendant was arrested for a similar crime last month.

What we know:

Marisol Flores, 30, was originally charged in February 2026 for the death of her newborn baby at a homeless encampment on West Vineyard Avenue in Oxnard.

During that investigation, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reopened a dormant case involving the November 2015 death of Flores’ 25-day-old infant.

Investigators uncovered new evidence that led to an amended complaint filed on March 10, adding counts for murder and assault on a child causing death in the 2015 case.

Flores now faces two counts of each charge, along with special allegations including the use of a deadly weapon and victim vulnerability.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the exact nature of the "new evidence" discovered during the 2026 investigation that allowed them to link Flores to the 2015 death.

Additionally, while court documents mention the use of a deadly weapon and "blunt force trauma" in the more recent case, the specific cause of death for the 25-day-old infant in 2015 has not been disclosed.

Timeline:

November 2015: Flores’ 25-day-old baby dies; the investigation eventually goes cold.

February 8, 2026: Flores allegedly kills her newborn baby at an Oxnard homeless encampment.

February 27, 2026: Flores’ attorney declares doubt regarding her mental competency.

March 10, 2026: Prosecutors file an amended complaint adding the 2015 murder charges.

March 26, 2026: A court-appointed psychologist’s evaluation is expected at a scheduled competency hearing.

What's next:

A competency hearing is scheduled for March 26.