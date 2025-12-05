Eaton Fire recovery: Family celebrates homecoming in Altadena

A family who lost their home in the devastating Eaton Fire nearly eleven months ago reached a major milestone on their road to recovery.

On Friday, Los Angeles County leaders, including Supervisor Katherine Barger, issued the first certificate of occupancy in West Altadena, marking a new beginning for the Dyson family.

What we know:

The Dyson family received the first certificate of occupancy in West Altadena.

The new house is not only larger, with an additional 200 square feet and an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) for a family member, but it is also constructed with fire-resistant materials to prevent future disasters.

‘We’re all in this together'

What they're saying:

"This is huge for us. We're going home. We're grateful, we're blessed, we're just amazed that this day came as fast as it did," said Darlena Dyson. She also shared her initial reluctance to leave their temporary apartment in Glendale, but her excitement grew as the move-in day approached.

LA County Supervisor Katherine Barger emphasized the importance of fulfilling promises to support the community in rebuilding efforts. "What we're seeing here today is a sign of hope but also of resilience and the fact that we can do it and they're not in it alone. We're all in this together," she stated.

What's next:

Supervisor Barger plans to shift focus towards residents who have not yet begun the rebuilding process. With over 4,000 individuals still facing challenges, particularly with insurance companies, Barger aims to address these issues and hold the insurance industry accountable. "We've gotta better understand what is going on, especially with the insurance industry, and hold them responsible," she said, highlighting the need for continued support and advocacy for affected residents.

This milestone not only represents a new beginning for the Dyson family but also serves as a beacon of hope and resilience for the entire Altadena community.

SUGGESTED: Hope after the Flames: Palisades, Eaton fire survivors share stories of loss and rebuilding