Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: What we know about the woman accused of shooting outside Rihanna’s LA home

The Brief Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was booked on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities said shots were fired outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles home. No injuries were reported, and investigators said an assault-style rifle was recovered from a vehicle linked to the suspect. Detectives are reviewing social media posts attributed to Ortiz as the investigation continues.



New details have emerged about Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, the woman accused of firing shots outside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood.

Ortiz remains in custody with bail set at $10,225,000. Authorities said she was booked on suspicion of attempted murder.

The backstory:

Around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, March 8, officials said shots were fired outside Rihanna’s home. The Fenty Beauty founder was home at the time. It remains unclear whether her partner and their three children were inside.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses and surveillance footage indicated the suspect left the area in a white Tesla with paper license plates. She was later located at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where she was arrested.

Investigators said an assault-style rifle was recovered from the vehicle.

Who is Ivanna Ortiz?

Public records show Ortiz has had multiple addresses in Orlando, Florida. It is unclear when she arrived in California or how long she had been in the state.

Social media posts

Investigators are reviewing social media accounts believed to belong to Ortiz. Some posts reference religion and contain statements about celebrities, including Rihanna.

In one post, a person using Ortiz’s name wrote: "Listen Rihanna, when you die, God is taking me to my future."

$75K grievance filed over Billie Eilish concert

In October 2025, court records show that a person named Ivanna Ortiz filed an emergency petition seeking a temporary injunction against Live Nation, the City of Orlando and the Kia Center in connection with a Billie Eilish concert.

In the filing, Ortiz alleged she would suffer "immediate and irreparable harm" if the concert proceeded, citing noise and traffic concerns. She also questioned whether a noise waiver had been filed and asked the court to block the event.

In one document, the petitioner listed the amount in controversy as between $75,000 and $100,000. The court later dismissed the case as moot after the concert proceeded as scheduled.

It was not immediately clear whether the Florida court filings involve the same Ivanna Ortiz charged in LA.

Minor traffic offenses

Orange County, Florida, court records show five traffic citations issued to a person named Ivanna Ortiz between 2008 and 2024.

In 2024, records show an Ivanna Ortiz received a red-light camera citation in Orange County. Court records indicate she pleaded no contest and adjudication was withheld.

It was not immediately clear whether those records refer to the same person booked in LA.

What's next:

LAPD detectives continue to investigate the case.

A date for Ortiz’s arraignment is set to be announced Tuesday.