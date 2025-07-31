Mayor Karen Bass denies link between homeless encampment cleanup and upcoming LA sporting events

The Brief LA City crews began clearing a homeless encampment in Van Nuys on the morning of Thursday, July 31. Officials said at least 55 people accepted housing as part of Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program. When asked, Bass said the cleanup had nothing to do with the upcoming sporting events the city is set to host, including the 2028 Olympic Games.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass set the record straight after city crews cleared a homeless encampment visible from the 405 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed city crews conducting a sweep of a homeless encampment located at 15350 Oxnard St. in Van Nuys, near Sepulveda Boulevard.

The cleanup was part of Mayor Bass' Inside Safe program, which aims to get those experiencing homelessness back on their feet by offering housing and other opportunities.

City officials said an estimated 55 people accepted housing from Thursday's operation.

Bass denied that Thursday's cleanup had anything to do with Los Angeles hosting a series of major sporting events in the coming years, stating that helping the unhoused is part of her overall goal for the city.

"This is not because of sporting events happening. On day one of my administration, I declared a state of emergency, and we have been removing encampments and housing people for two and a half years, and we will continue doing it as long as I sit in the mayor's office," she said.

Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, waves the Olympic flag as Thomas Bach, President of International Olympic Committee, applauds during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo (Getty Images) Expand

Next year, Los Angeles is set to host the NBA All-Star Game as well as the FIFA World Cup. In 2027, Super Bowl LXI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. In 2028, Los Angeles takes the worldwide stage when it hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

