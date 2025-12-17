Rialto street vendor falls after Border Patrol truck strikes him; DHS disputes witness claims

The Brief Witnesses say a street vendor was struck by a Border Patrol vehicle and taken into custody without questions. Homeland Security argues he fled agents and made contact with the truck’s mirror.



Security video captured Border Patrol agents moving in on a man who was hit by their vehicle. Witnesses spoke to FOX 11, describing the dramatic scene.

Video shows a Rialto street vendor running through a parking lot while being pursued by Border Patrol agents in a black pickup truck. As the truck passes, the vendor appears to be struck by the passenger-side mirror, causing him to lose his balance and fall to the ground.

What they're saying:

"We were frightened for the gentleman that got hit because they didn’t even ask for his name, they just picked him up and took him in," said witness Sandra Garcia.

Employees at a neighboring dental clinic said they rushed outside when they heard all the commotion. They then checked their security footage.

"They hit somebody. They grabbed him, and they threw him in the car and they just took off," said witness Hannah Sanchez.

"We were very afraid and felt bad for the person because we don’t know where he’s at, what happened to him, we don’t have any information," Garcia added.

The other side:

But the Department of Homeland Security gave a different account, saying the man was an undocumented Guatemalan national who did not comply with Border Patrol commands. They say he ran and that he made contact with the mirror on their vehicle.

Part of their statement read, "Federal law enforcement officers used their training to pursue the target on foot and had a vehicle prepositioning to prevent the subject from absconding."

Homeland Security said the man did not request medical attention, and he was taken into custody without further incident. His identity has not been released.