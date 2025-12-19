Ray J faces 6 misdemeanor charges after Thanksgiving Day arrest

article

The Brief Ray J was arrested at his Porter Ranch home on Thanksgiving Day for allegedly making criminal threats. The threats were against his estranged wife, Princess Love, who reportedly made her fourth attempt at divorce earlier this year. Ray J, born William Raymond Norwood Jr., now faces six charges.



Singer Ray J, born William Raymond Norwood Jr., is set to be arraigned Friday following his arrest on Thanksgiving Day.

His arraignment comes weeks after TMZ reported that he allegedly pulled a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, and threatened to kill a man during a livestream.

What we know:

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to his Porter Ranch home just before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27 after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon related to a domestic violence incident.

Norwood was then arrested for making criminal threats, LAPD officials said. Multiple firearms were recovered at the home.

His bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on bond after 11 a.m. that day.

The incident comes months after Princess Love filed for divorce for the fourth time.

Ray J’s charges

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has declined to file criminal charges.

Ray J has been charged with six misdemeanor offenses by the LA City Attorney, ranging from brandishing a firearm, use of force, to child endangerment.

What they're saying:

Princess Love spoke out after the incident, saying she hopes her estranged husband "gets help" and that she continues to pray for him.

"I’ve been doing a really great job of protecting my peace and staying off of social media and just going to work and taking care of my kids," Princess Love said on social media after Ray J’s arrest. "I would never do anything to put them in danger, including leaving them with a man who’s waving a gun around."

Ray J shared jail was not a pleasant experience on another livestream. He added that he was banned permanently from Twitch.

The backstory:

The 44-year-old is the younger brother of singer and actress, Brandy Norwood. His acting credits include starring in the sitcom "Moesha," and is also the cousin of rapper Snoop Dogg.

He released the hit single "One Wish" in 2005 from his album "Raydiation." His other hits include "Sexy Can I" and "Wait a Minute" featuring Lil’ Kim.

He also starred on the VH1 reality show "For the Love of Ray J" that aired in 2009 and 2010.