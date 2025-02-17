NBA All-Star Weekend 2026: Inglewood's Intuit Dome to host star-studded event

NBA All-Star weekend returns to Los Angeles beginning February 13, 2026, for its 75th anniversary.

The star-studded main event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, for the first time.

In addition, the NBA will host fan events at other venues, including the Kia Forum in Inglewood and the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown LA.

Ticket Information:

There are currently two options available for those interested in purchasing NBA Experiences Packages. Fans have the option of securing a $500 deposit and will be able to purchase their package before the general public.

The second option is to join a waitlist and an NBA Experiences representative will notify fans once packages go on sale.

The NBA Experience Package includes:

A Ticket for Saturday night’s events

A game ticket to the 75th NBA All-Star Game

NBA Exp Lounge

NBA Legend Meet & Greets

Tickets for individual events are expected to be released at a later date.

Click here for more information.

What they're saying:

"Clipper Nation, we ready. Intuit Dome—it’s gonna be live in there. I’m excited for the world to get an opportunity to see how beautiful that establishment is," said 11-time NBA All-Star, James Harden, in a press release. "We’re a year out—we’re ready now—but we’ve got a year to prepare, and make sure it’s flawless for everybody to see."

"We want this to be the penultimate basketball experience," Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said when the event was announced last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Los Angeles to host 2026 NBA All-Star weekend at Clippers' new arena in Inglewood

Why you should care:

NBA All-Star Weekend 2026 is just one of the many sporting events that will allow Los Angeles to showcase itself as a host city ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The mid-season showcase reaches fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 50 languages.

The other side:

The NBA All-Star Game has been heavily criticized in recent years as it fights for relevancy.

With a new format and Kevin Hart taking on a hosting role, the 2025 event in San Francisco was no exception.

"By the end of the night, the basketball was an afterthought, with an uncompetitive championship final secondary in the minds of viewers to everything that was going wrong on their TVs," wrote Jason Owens with Yahoo! Sports.

"I think maybe we should focus on some other things than All-Star," Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said, as reported by ESPN. "I think it's always going to be like this so we should accept it."

Dig deeper:

Next season marks the seventh time NBA All-Star Weekend will be hosted in Los Angeles. It was last held in the LA area in 2018, and the City of Angels has also hosted the event in 2011, 2004, 1983, 1972 and 1963.

It’s also worth noting every All-Star MVP during the LA games was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. Those elite players were:

LeBron James (2018)

Kobe Bryant (2011)

Shaquille O’Neal (2004)

Julius Erving (1983)

Jerry West (1972)

Bill Russell (1963)

By the numbers:

NBA All-Star Weekend is expected to have a massive impact on LA's economy. While numbers from last weekend aren't available, the 2024 event in Indianapolis generated over $403 million, the NBA confirmed.