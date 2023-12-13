Here’s when the Super Bowl could return to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Angelenos, stand up!

The Super Bowl could be returning to Los Angeles in the coming years.

Sources told ESPN Wednesday that owners across the National Football League are set to award Super Bowl LXI to LA for 2027.

If true, the big game would be played in California for two consecutive years, with Super Bowl LX set to be played at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara in 2026.

The championship game would also happen the year before the City of Angels hosts the

SoFi Stadium hosted a star-studded Super Bowl LVI in 2022. In true Hollywood fashion, the LA Rams won the Vince Lombardi Trophy on their home turf.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium and Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Feb. 2025 at the Superdome in New Orleans.