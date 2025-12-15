Rob Reiner and son Nick had argument at Conan O’Brien party before parents' death, sources say

The Brief Nick Reiner was reportedly in an argument with his parents at a Conan O'Brien holiday party the night before they were found dead. According to sources at the party, a loud, heated argument occurred. Nick was booked Monday morning on suspicion of murder.



Just a day before Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead inside their Brentwood house, reportedly killed by their son, the three attended a holiday party where a loud argument erupted between them.

Argument breaks out at holiday party

What they're saying:

The three attended a holiday party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien on Saturday night. Nick and his parents reportedly got into a loud and heated argument.

According to TMZ, Rob and Michele left the party after the argument, but it's not clear when Nick left.

"It's unclear what the argument was over but it was so heated and so animated, that we are told people at the party overhead the commotion," said Charlie Neff with TMZ.

Some who attended the party told TMZ that Nick seemed out of place based on how he was dressed and how he was carrying himself. He reportedly wore a hoodie, while others at the party wore formal suits and dresses. People also said that Nick didn't interact with others and mainly kept to himself.

"He didn't talk to anybody. He just kept to himself with a blank stare on his face like no emotion. And he didn't look well," said an unnamed party-goer.

According to TMZ, Michele had also allegedly told friends in recent weeks about Nick's mental health and addiction issues, saying, "We've tried everything."

Nick Reiner arrested for murder

The backstory:

Rob and Michele were found dead at their home Sunday, Dec. 14 from apparent stab wounds. Reports indicate that their daughter, 28-year-old Romy Reiner, found the two and called police.

"She told police that her brother Nick has a history of mental illness as well as substance abuse issues and she felt he was dangerous," Neff explained. "When she had spoken to police she told them there had been an argument that may have caused Nick to act out in violence and stab them to death."

Nick was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department later that night and booked Monday on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.

Nick has openly shared his struggles with drug addiction and has even experienced homelessness. He wrote the film "Being Charlie," loosely based on his life that was released in 2015. The film was directed by his father and won a SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Voice Award.

By age 18, he had cycled in and out of nine treatment facilities.

Recent cases of patricide

This marks what could possibly be the fifth case of patricide to occur in Southern California recently.

The son of Grammy-nominated singer, Jubilant Sykes, was charged with murder last week.

Officials said radiologist Dr. Eric Cordes, 63, and his wife Vicki Cordes, 66, were gunned down in their driveway by their son late last month.

In addition, 47-year-old Juan Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of killing his 70-year-old father in Perris. And in Lake Balboa, 30-year-old Joshua Bonilla allegedly stabbed his father, 62-year-old Elias Bonilla, to death.