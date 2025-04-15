LA 2028 Olympics: Updated venue plan released

The Brief LA28 officials announced an updated list of venues on Tuesday. Dodger Stadium, Universal Studios and Alamitos Beach were listed as some of the new locations. Alamitos Beach will serve as the new host for beach volleyball after it was announced the sporting event will not be held in Santa Monica.



Preparations are well underway for the 2028 Olympics as the next Summer Games will be held in Los Angeles.

The City of Angels and surrounding areas will host athletes and spectators from across the globe. On Tuesday, an updated venue plan was released for the international event.

What we know:

Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics.

LA28 officials said this marks the first time in Games history that it will use existing stadiums and venues instead of building new ones.

See an updated list below of venues and which sporting events each location will host below.

Anaheim

Honda Center

Sport: Volleyball

Arcadia

Santa Anita Park

Sport: Equestrian

Carson

Dignity Health Sports Park

Sport: Archery and rugby sevens

Dignity Health Tennis Center

Sport: Tennis

Galaxy Park

Sport: Hockey

VELO Sports Center

Sport: Cycling track

Downtown LA

Crypto.com Arena

The Crypto.com Arena, home of the LA Lakers, Sparks and Kings, will host artistic and trampoline gymnastics, as well as boxing.

Los Angeles Convention Center

Sports: Fencing, judo, table tennis, Taekwondo, and wrestling

Peacock Theater

Sports: Boxing and weightlifting

Elysian Park

Dodger Stadium

Sport: Baseball

Encino

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

Sports: 3x3 basketball, BMX freestyle, BMX racing, modern pentathlon, skateboarding

Exposition Park

BMO Stadium

Sports: Flag football and lacrosse sixes

Galen Center

Sports: Badminton and rhythmic gymnastics

LA84 Foundation/John C. Argue Swim Stadium

Sport: Diving

LA Memorial Coliseum

In another monumental moment, this venue will become the first to host track and field competition in three separate Olympic Games.

Sport: Track and field

Inglewood

Intuit Dome

The Intuit Dome, the home of the LA Clippers, will host basketball events for the 2028 Summer Games.

SoFi Stadium

Sport: Swimming

Long Beach

Alamitos Beach

Sport: Beach volleyball

Belmont Shore

The picturesque Belmont Shore area of Long Beach will host sailing competitions.

Long Beach Arena

Sport: Handball

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center

Sport events: Artistic swimming, sport climbing, and water polo

Marine Stadium

Sports: Canoe sprint and rowing

Waterfront

Sports: Coastal rowing and open water swimming

Pacific Palisades

Rivera Country Club

Sport: Golf

Pasadena

Rose Bowl Stadium

The iconic Rose Bowl Stadium will be used for the third time in three separate Olympic Games. In addition to 2028, the venue was also used in 1932 and 1984.

Sport: Football (soccer)

Pomona

Pomona Fairgrounds

Sport: Cricket

Temecula

Galway Downs

Sport: Equestrian

Universal City

Universal Studios

Sport: Squash

Venice Beach

Sport: Triathalon

LA28 events held outside the Los Angeles area

Venues outside SoCal:

Some events will also be held outside of Southern California.

Devon Park in Oklahoma City will host softball and the city’s McClendon Whitewater Center will host the canoe slalom event.

Last week, LA28 officials confirmed Santa Monica will not host beach volleyball and on Tuesday, Alamitos Beach in Long Beach was announced as a replacement.

Also, San Diego County's Trestles Beach will host the games surfing events.

Officials respond to updated LA28 venue list

What they're saying:

"We’ve promised the world an incredible Olympic Games and today we’re proud to share the plan that will make it happen," said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. "Los Angeles is the epicenter of sports, culture and entertainment, and every venue selected for the 2028 Games will provide athletes and fans the best possible experience. The 2028 Olympic venue plan invites communities from across the region to celebrate the Games coming to their backyard with the most exciting sports staged at some of the world’s top-tier existing stadiums and arenas, famous beaches and purpose-built temporary structures."

"I'm excited to hear the news that the 2028 Olympic men's and women's volleyball will be hosted in Anaheim, and that Trestles Beach will bring the Olympic surfing competitors, coaches, and visitors right into the Fifth District. This is significant for Orange County, and an incredible opportunity to welcome the world to our doorstep," said Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Katrina Foley.

Her statement continued to say, "I look forward to the boost this will give our local economy, as visitors will get to experience vibrant shopping centers, clean beaches, a thriving arts and cultural scene, and ideally a revitalized harbor with a surf lodge hotel in Dana Point. I hope this announcement today motivates all of the involved government agencies to collaborate better, streamline and expedite permitting, and support our efforts to stabilize the coastal rail corridor which will transport thousands of visitors, and build out the commercial core and hotels for Dana Point Harbor for lodging. The County will do our part. The Fabulous Fifth is prepared to showcase its unique offerings on the global stage."