Rob and Michele Reiner’s causes of death revealed

The causes of death for Hollywood actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were revealed on Wednesday, three days after the couple was found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Official causes of death revealed

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, both Rob and Michele died from "multiple sharp force injuries." The manner of death for both was ruled a homicide.

The medical examiner's report was released the same day the couple's son, Nick Reiner, 32, made his first initial court appearance in downtown Los Angeles. However, his arraignment was postponed.

The murder charges include a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, which could open him to a possible death sentence, if prosecutors opt to pursue capital punishment.

That decision will be made later in the case, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Reiner's children speak out

What they're saying:

Nick Reiner's older brother Jake Reiner and younger sister Romy Reiner released a statement through a family spokesperson on Wednesday.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they said. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

The brother and sister said they are "grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life. We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Nick Reiner charged with double murder

The backstory:

Nick Reiner was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the killings of his 78-year-old father and 70-year-old mother, who were found dead from apparent stab wounds around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in their home in the 200 block of Chadbourne Avenue, between Sunset and San Vicente boulevards in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Nick Reiner did not resist when he was arrested hours later in the Exposition Park area near the University of Southern California, about 14 miles from the crime scene, police said.

The two counts of first-degree murder come with special circumstances of multiple murders and an allegation that the defendant used a dangerous weapon, a knife. The additions could mean a greater sentence.

Motive unknown

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said anything about a motive for the killings.

Nick Reiner new arraignment date

What's next:

Nick Reiner is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Jan. 7, 2026. He remains jailed without bail.