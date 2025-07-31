LA City crews begin clearing ‘Tent City’ encampment in Van Nuys

The Brief Los Angeles City crews began clearing a homeless encampment visible from the 405 Freeway on Thursday morning. The process is an Inside Safe Operation launched by LA Mayor Karen Bass. As part of the operation, those impacted are to be offered housing and opportunities.



An area known as "Tent City" in the San Fernando Valley was in the process of an encampment sweep Thursday.

What we know:

The process began around 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, at the homeless encampment located on Oxnard Street near Sepulveda Boulevard, an area visible from the 405 Freeway.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed piles of trash being cleared by city crews and Los Angeles Police Department officers at the scene.

The sweep was part of Los Angeles’ Inside Safe operation and impacted an estimated 75 people. As part of the operation, those affected will be offered housing and opportunities.

"In order to immediately begin bringing Angelenos off the street, Mayor Bass launched Inside Safe – a bold city-wide, voluntary, proactive housing-led strategy to bring people inside from tents and encampments, and to prevent encampments from returning," LA City’s website explained.

What they're saying:

While it’s known by locals as "Tent City," it’s referred to as "The Compound" by others.

"The Compound has provided stability for people living on the street for the last 2 years. The loss of this space would be devastating for a community that has built a self-determined people’s solution to homelessness," Street Watch organizers said in a press release.

Street Watch defines itself as a "coalition of organizers concerned about tenant rights and the homeless reality in LA."