LA reveals venue plan for 2028 Paralympic Games

The Brief Los Angeles will host its first Paralympic Games in 2028. The plan utilizes existing stadiums and aims to house all Paralympians together at UCLA's campus. The Games will feature 4,400 athletes across 22 sports, and will offer the most medals in history.



Los Angeles is set to make history in 2028 as it hosts the Paralympic Games for the first time, and on Tuesday, LA28 unveiled its updated venue plan, which has received approval from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board.

What we know:

The city of Los Angeles will host the Paralympic Games for the first time in its history in 2028, with the event scheduled from August 15 through August 27, 2028.

LA28 has unveiled its updated Paralympic venue plan, which has received approval from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board. The plan focuses on athlete needs, field of play requirements, and fan experience, with accessibility being a top priority.

All competition venues will be located within a 35-mile radius, maximizing the use of existing premier venues and minimizing travel times for athletes.

For the first time since the Rio 2016 Games, all Paralympians across every sport will be housed together at the Olympic and Paralympic Village, which will be based on UCLA’s campus.

The majority of sports and disciplines will be held in the City of Los Angeles, with Downtown Los Angeles and Exposition Park serving as main hubs.

Complete List of Venues:

Boccia in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Goalball in Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles

Para Athletics at the LA Memorial Coliseum

Para Badminton in the USC Sports Center

Para Judo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Para Athletics Marathon in Venice Beach (starting location)

Para Table Tennis in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Para Taekwondo in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Para Triathlon in Venice Beach

Wheelchair Basketball in the Arena in Downtown Los Angeles

Wheelchair Fencing in the Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles

Wheelchair Rugby in the USC Sports CenterCity of Long Beach – 2028 Venue City

Blind Football at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach

Para Canoe – Sprint at Marine Stadium in Long Beach

Para Climbing at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

Para Rowing at Marine Stadium in Long Beach

Para Swimming at the Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

Shooting Para Sport in the Convention Center in Long Beach

Sitting Volleyball in the Arena in Long BeachCity of Carson – 2028 Venue City

Para Archery at the Fields in Carson

Wheelchair Tennis at the Tennis Center in Carson

Para Cycling - Track at Velodrome in CarsonCity of Arcadia

Para Equestrian at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia

The venue for Para Powerlifting, the start/finish location and course for Para Cycling Road, along with the course and finish location for Para Athletics Marathon will be confirmed and announced at a later date.

Big picture view:

The 2028 Paralympic Games will feature 4,400 Paralympians across an initial sports program of 22 sports, plus an additional 80 athletes in Para Climbing, which was added to the program in June 2024.

The Games will award the most medals in history and will have the most gender-balanced athlete quota, with 45% women across the initial sport program. Six more sports in Los Angeles than the last Paralympic Games will achieve full gender parity, totaling 17 sports.

What they're saying:

Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The Paralympic Games showcases the highest level of athleticism, skill and endurance and it is important for LA28 to deliver a plan that not only elevates Paralympic sport, but brings it to the next level. The Paralympic venue plan ensures that Los Angeles’ first-ever Paralympic Games will take place in incredible existing stadiums and arenas across the region while creating the best possible experience for athletes and fans across the 560 events with accessibility top of mind."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass commented, "The first-ever Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will showcase the world’s top talent and provide an opportunity for L.A. to improve inclusive accessibility citywide. The legacy of these Games will be imprinted on our city forever – proliferating beyond the boundaries of these venues to better all of Los Angeles."

By the numbers:

2028: The year Los Angeles will host its first Paralympic Games.

35 miles: The maximum radius within which all competition venues will be located.

4,400: The total number of Paralympians expected to compete.

22: The initial number of sports on the program.

80: Additional athletes competing in Para Climbing, a newly added sport.

560: The total number of events planned.

45%: The allocation of female athletes across the initial sport program, reflecting the most gender-balanced quota in history.

107: The increase in female athlete quota places since the last edition of the Games.

17: The record number of sports achieving full gender parity in Los Angeles.

Timeline:

June 2024: Para Climbing was officially added to the Paralympic sport program by the IPC.

Today (June 3, 2025): LA28 unveiled its updated Paralympic venue plan, approved by the IPC Governing Board.

August 15, 2028: The 2028 Paralympic Games are scheduled to begin in Los Angeles.

August 27, 2028: The Paralympic Closing Ceremony will take place at the LA Memorial Coliseum.