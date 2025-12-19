Teens robbed, stabbed at Westfield Topanga mall

The Brief Two teenagers were robbed and stabbed Thursday afternoon at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park. Both victims were treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. No suspects are in custody at this time.



A police investigation is underway following a violent robbery and stabbing involving two teenagers at the Westfield Topanga mall on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

An investigation revealed that two suspects approached the two teenage victims, robbed them, then stabbed them.

Video from the scene showed Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics treating one of the victims and placing them into an ambulance to be taken to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

While the investigation is ongoing, there is currently no suspect description available for the two individuals involved in the robbery and stabbing.

The current medical conditions of the two teenagers have not been released by authorities or hospital officials.