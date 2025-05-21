Visa backlog could threaten World Cup, Olympic Games lawmakers say

The Brief A group of bipartisan lawmakers say a visa backlog could threaten billions in tourism revenue ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics. They have sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to streamline the State Department’s ability to efficiently process visa applications. LA will host the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.



Los Angeles is set to host the World Cup in 2026 and the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028… but a bipartisan group of lawmakers are sending a warning, saying the US isn't ready.

What we know:

LA Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove is leading a push to fix a growing visa backlog, sounding the alarm that delays could threaten billions in tourism revenue and the success of the global events.

"We are less than 400 days away from the first World Cup FIFA game being played. And we have six countries out here that have wait times for visa appointments for over a year, and we want countries, countries like Columbia that are big soccer nations, to be able to get the visas that they need for their players to come, for broadcasters to come, and for the fans to come. These games, both FIFA and the Olympics, are actually incredibly important to the country and to Los Angeles," Kamlager-Dove told FOX 11.

She, along with other congressional representatives, called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio to streamline the State Department’s ability to efficiently process visa applications for spectators, athletes, and media. They are also asking for the department to provide adequate visa appointment availability and strategically offer visa interview waiver services where appropriate, according to the letter sent to Rubio.

"They have a real issue because they have systems that are too slow and long. So they need more people, they need more processing centers, they need more counselors that are able to staff up and fully resource the State Department. But the real issue is they need to prioritize sports diplomacy," she explained.

Economic impact

Dig deeper:

She said if the issue isn't fixed, it could create an economic disaster. "We stand to lose $2 billion in economic activity if the [FIFA] world games are unsuccessful and about $22 billion if the Olympics are unsuccessful. So the State Department has to resource its agency so that we are actually able to help folks get the visas on time."

The Olympics have the potential to bring up to 15 million visitors to the US and generate an estimated $18 billion. Over 5 billion people are projected to watch the FIFA World Cup, which could bring millions of visitors to the US across 11 cities and generate an estimated $3.75 billion in economic revenue, the letter stated.