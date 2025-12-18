17 tied to Mexican Mafia-affiliated Puente-13 gang arrested in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Federal authorities arrested 17 members and associates of the La Puente-based Puente-13 gang on Wednesday following a major investigation into kidnapping, shootings, and large-scale drug trafficking.
Puente-13 gang arrests
What we know:
Federal officials have charged a total of 20 defendants in an indictment outlining a wide range of criminal activity in the San Gabriel Valley.
The charges include the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and the illegal sale of firearms, including machine guns.
Of those charged, 17 were arrested this week, one is already in state custody, and two are on the run.
The defendants arrested on Wednesday include:
- Victor Sanchez, 24, a.k.a. "Pollo" and "Chicken," of San Bernardino;
- Isaiah Castro, 24, a.k.a. "Boy," of Azusa;
- Isaac Estrada-Frost, 21, a.k.a. "Ghost," of Rosemead;
- Heather Covarrubias, 40, a.k.a. "Snowbella," of Diamond Bar;
- Dominic Ornelas, 23, a.k.a. "Dom" and "Lil Speedy," of Rancho Cucamonga; and
- Adrian Lopez, 25, a.k.a. "Tapped In" and "Monkey," of La Puente.
- Bryan Gordian-Padilla, 24, a.k.a. "Goon," of West Covina.
The investigation revealed that the gang allegedly used violence to protect its territory and enrich the Mexican Mafia.
During the probe, law enforcement seized 71 firearms, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, and thousands of pills containing fentanyl and carfentanil—a synthetic opioid significantly more potent than fentanyl.
Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California
Timeline:
The affidavits filed in court detail specific violent incidents spanning several years:
- December 2022: Suspected gang members allegedly shot at rivals at a residence in Covina. Investigators linked one suspect, Dominic Ornelas, to the scene after he reportedly tripped and left behind his left shoe.
- July 2023: Adrian Lopez and Heather Covarrubias allegedly participated in the kidnapping of two victims. The victims were targeted to retrieve items believed to have been stolen from a gang member's home. One victim was severely beaten before escaping.
- May 2025: Isaac Estrada-Frost allegedly yelled racial slurs and shot at a victim’s car outside a liquor store in La Puente after mistaking the individual for a rival gang member.
- Wednesday: Federal authorities conducted a sweep, arresting 16 suspects who began making their initial court appearances in Los Angeles.
Two fugitives on the run
What's next:
The following two fugitives are still on the run:
- Larry Castillo, 42, a.k.a. "Lil Dee," of Victorville; and
Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California
- Soo Kang, 31, a.k.a. "Easy," of Los Angeles
Photo courtesy U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California
Another defendant, Heather Johnson, 38, of Victorville, is in state custody.
Initial court appearances for nine of the defendants took place Wednesday afternoon.
The remaining seven defendants are expected to appear before a judge on Thursday.
If convicted, nine of the defendants arrested on Wednesday would face statutory maximum sentences of life in federal prison.
The Source: