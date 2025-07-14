LA Olympics 2028: First look at competition schedule released

The Brief Monday, July 14 marks three years until the Opening Ceremony for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The City of Angeles will host athletes and fans from across the globe. The Intuit Dome, Crypto.com Arena and Rose Bowl are just some of the selected venues for the big event.



Los Angeles is three years away from hosting the 2028 Summer Games and to celebrate the milestone on the countdown, Olympic officials released a first look into the competition schedule.

What we know:

Venues across Southern California will host athletes from across the globe for over 55 Olympic and Paralympic sports and 800 events for LA28.

Some of the selected venues include the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles, the Honda Center in Anaheim, Dodger Stadium, University of Southern California’s Galen Center, and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

What they're saying:

"LA is an ambitious city of endless possibilities and the Games will reflect our community," said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. "Los Angeles will provide the perfect backdrop to host the biggest cultural, sporting and entertainment event in the world."

"Los Angeles is home to the most incredible competition venues and state-of-the-art training facilities," said Paralympic swimmer and LA28 Athletes Commission member Ileana Rodriguez. "The LA28 Games will be amazing for every athlete who comes to Los Angeles to pursue a lifelong dream. This will be our first Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and we have a major opportunity to show the world what’s possible for people with disabilities. Southern California is one of the most inclusive and diverse places anywhere and I couldn’t be more proud to help host the world’s best athletes here in 2028."

LA Summer Olympic Games kick off July 14, 2028

Timeline:

The LA Olympic Opening Ceremony is scheduled for July 14, 2028, with games taking place from July 14-July 30.

The Paralympic Games will then take place from Aug. 15-27.

See a first look at the schedule below.