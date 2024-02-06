California storm: Rain and mountain snow persist as deadly atmospheric river slams SoCal

Residents in Southern California continue to deal with persistent rainfall Tuesday after the latest atmospheric river pounded the region and turned deadly, leaving others displaced as the storm damaged their homes.

Along with constant and widespread moderate to heavy rain, howling winds and catastrophic flash flooding continue to factor into the forecast, meteorologists warned.

On Monday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local state of emergency to ensure the proper resources for the duration of the storm and its aftermath. The day prior, Gov. Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency for eight California counties.

President Joe Biden also offered federal aid during a news conference Monday evening.

The Southland was in the bull’s-eye where forecasters believe the risk of flooding is highest. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) placed about 14 million people in the area under a rare "high risk" of flash flooding on Monday. See a gallery of the damage from the relentless storm below.

The WPC noted the ongoing situation will continue to produce locally catastrophic flash and urban flooding in the Los Angeles area through Tuesday.

Historic amounts of rain continue to fall on the Golden State, far exceeding their monthly averages.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning remains in place in the mountain communities in San Bernardino and Riverside County, which includes Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Expected snowfall totals are as follows:

4–8 inches for elevations between 6,000 and 7,000 ft.

8–16 inches for elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 ft.

1-3 ft. for elevations 8,000 ft. and above

Snow levels could drop to 5,000 ft. by Tuesday evening.

The advisory was also in place through 4 a.m. Wednesday in Frazier Park, with anticipated snow accumulations between 12 and 18 inches.

Travel is not recommended at this time.

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch was in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday in San Bernardino, Orange, and Riverside counties. This includes areas such as Hesperia, Fullerton, Mission Viejo, Big Bear Lake, Lake Arrowhead, Huntington Beach, Santa Ana, Fontana, Anaheim, the San Gorgonio Pass, and the Lucerne Valley.

The advisory was also in place in Ventura County through 4 p.m. Tuesday

Flood Advisory

In the event of a flood advisory, minor flooding is possible in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

A Flood Advisory remains in effect until 7:09 a.m. in the Inland Empire and Orange County, and through 8 a.m. across Ventura County.

What’s next?

The bulk of the storm will taper off by Wednesday morning with lingering rain chances through Friday. Sunny skies and mild conditions are set to return in time for Super Bowl weekend.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.