California storm turns deadly after trees fall on multiple homes

A strong atmospheric river caused widespread damage throughout much of California Sunday and Monday.

The storm took a deadly turn after three people in Northern California were reported dead from falling trees.

A person in Boulder Creek was killed by a tree that fell onto a home, trapping the person inside, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. One other person in the home escaped, official said. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Robert Brainard II.

Two people were also killed by falling trees in Sacramento and Sutter counties, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In Sutter County, officials said David Gomes, 82, of Yuba City was found crushed beneath a fallen redwood tree in his backyard. In Sacramento County, officials said Chad Ensey, 41, of Carmichael died after a tree fell on him while in his backyard.

RELATED: LA Mayor issues local state of emergency as atmospheric river pounds region

During a press conference Monday, Mayor London Breed said more than 300 fallen trees were reported in San Francisco.

The falling trees crushed cars, damaged houses and buildings and blocked roads.

Meanwhile in Los Angeles County, mud and debris flows impacted multiple areas, leading to road closures.

In the Hollywood Hills, a mudslide severely damaged six homes and threatened a seventh along Beverly Drive in the Beverly Crest area. Los Angeles Fire Department crews escorted 15 residents out of the area, including nine children, but no injuries were reported. City Building and Safety crews were assessing the extent of damage to the homes.

RELATED: Here's how much rainfall has fallen across SoCal

Two homes sustained significant damage in Studio City when mud and debris slid down a hillside along Lockridge Road. Fire crews evacuated residents from nine homes on the stretch. In the Tarzana/Encino area, three homes were impacted by a debris flow along Boris Drive, prompting some evacuations.

Rocks and boulders fell on parts of Malibu Canyon Road overnight, prompting a closure along that street that was later lifted. Stretches of Piuma Road and Topanga Canyon Boulevard were also closed due to flooding and debris in the Malibu/Topanga areas, with sheriff's officials reporting several vehicles completely submerged on Piuma.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties in the state, including Los Angeles and Orange counties. Los Angeles County later declared its own state of emergency, and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Monday also signed a local emergency declaration.

City News Service and KTVU contributed to this report