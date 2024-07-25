Suspect attacks security guard with skateboard at Santa Ana Target

Police in Santa Ana are looking for the person who was seen on security footage attacking a Target security guard with a skateboard.

It happened on June 10, at the Target store on W. 17th Street. The Santa Ana Police Department shared video of the incident and pictures of the suspect on social media earlier this week.

Police said it started when the security guard confronted the suspect for trespassing, and asked him to leave.

In the video, the suspect is seen hitting the security guard once, then seeming to run away, before turning around, rearing back with the skateboard, and hitting the guard again. The suspect then ran off.

Another security camera captured his face, and showed he was wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, blue plaid shorts and black shoes and socks. He also has curly blonde hair and police believe he's between 18 and 25 years old.

Police said the security guard was injured in the attack.

Anyone with information about the attacker was asked to contact detectives at 714-245-8441.