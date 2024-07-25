Doug Emhoff's daughter Ella responds to JD Vance's take on 'childless' Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is speaking out following Republican VP nominee JD Vance's comments on "childless cat ladies" in the U.S. government.

In a resurfaced clip from a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson’s former Fox News show, Vance, who was then a candidate for the Ohio Senate, told Carlson that the U.S. was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

"It’s just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?" Vance added.

Ella chimed in, joining Jennifer Aniston, fellow Swifties, and others speaking out following Vance's controversial remarks.

"How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like cole and I," Ella wrote in her Instagram story. "@kemoff say it louder for people in the back."

"I love my three parents," she added.

Harris is stepmother to Emhoff’s two children, Ella and Cole.

Ella's mother and Doug Emhoff's ex-wife Kerstin also spoke out, calling Vance's attacks "baseless."

"For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it," she said.

Jennifer Aniston has also been vocal about Vance's resurfaced comments on women's rights to their bodies.

The "Friends" star shared a screenshot of the Republican VP nominee's viral comments on her Instagram stories, writing, "I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States."

Aniston further commented on Vance's stance on reproductive rights.

"All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day," Aniston wrote. "I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Harris has been open about her close relationship with her stepchildren over the years, calling them her "endless source of love and pure joy" in a 2019 essay for Elle.

"To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother," she wrote in her Elle essay. "Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional."

