Southern California weather: LA sees catastrophic flooding as atmospheric river pounds region

A powerful storm continues to hammer down on Southern California Monday as the risk of life-threatening flooding remains for a greater portion of the area. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight California counties.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has warned that the ongoing situation will continue to produce locally catastrophic flash and urban flooding in Los Angeles, which remains under a rare "high risk" of flash flooding.

The "high risk" is the highest rung on NOAA's flash flood threat scale and is only issued under the most dire of flooding forecasts.

The latest storm is the second atmospheric river to strike the region in recent days and is expected to last through the workweek. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been constant since Sunday evening and remains ongoing across the Southland.

The National Weather Service predicts the storm will taper off by late Friday evening. However, residents should prepare for heavy rainfall until then.

On Sunday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of extremely dangerous flooding in the Hollywood Hills and around the Santa Monica Mountains. Also overnight, thousands of residents received emergency alerts informing them of a Flash Flood Warning and to avoid travel.

Weather Alerts

Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday in the San Bernardino County Mountains at elevations of 6,000 feet and above.

Snow totals for the area are as follows:

4–9 inches for elevations between 6,000 and 7,000 ft.

9–12 inches for elevations between 7,000 and 8,000 ft.

1 – 3 feet for elevations above 8,000 ft.

In addition to snow, strong winds are expected, with wind gusts reaching between 50-75 mph. Travel is not recommended at this time.

Flash Flood Watch

Due to excessive rainfall, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect in Los Angeles, San Bernadino, Riverside, and Orange counties through 4 p.m. Tuesday. This includes Apple and Lucerne Valleys, the coastal and inland communities of Orange County, the mountain communities in the Inland Empire, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, the Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, the Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, LA county beaches, the San Gabriel and Santa Monica Mountains, the Antelope Valley, the Santa Susana Mountains, and across Ventura County.

The NWS warns catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is possible and extensive roadway flooding is likely.

Flood Advisory

A Flood Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. in central and eastern Los Angeles County. The ongoing rain caused flooding and shallow debris flows in the area, impacting communities such as Mount Wilson, North Hollywood, Culver City, Northridge, Long Beach, Wrightwood, Griffith Park and Pasadena.

Evacuation Orders and Warnings for LA County

Evacuation Orders

La Tuna Canyon Road area north of Hollywood Burbank Airport (affected area borders Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south, and Ledge Avenue to the west)

Owen Fire area on Santa Maria Road from Topanga Canyon (now through 6 p.m. Tuesday)

Agua Fire area along Soledad Canyon Road east of Agua Dulce Canyon Road (now through 6 p.m. Tuesday)

Fish Fire burn scar area in Duarte on Mel Canyon Road between Fish Canyon Road and Brookridge Road in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Evacuation Warnings

Unincorporated Los Angeles County near burn scars from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Tuesday, including the Juniper Hills and Valyermo areas from the Bobcat Fire

Lake Hughes and King Canyon from the Lake Fire (20000 block of Pine Canyon Road; 18000 block of Ellstree Drive; 46000 block of Kings Canyon Road; 18000 block of Newvale Drive; 43000 block of Lake Hughes Road)

Evacuation Shelters

Sunland Senior Citizen Center at 8640 Fenwick St. (people and household pets)

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center at 11075 Foothill Blvd. (people and household pets)

Large animals can be evacuated to Hansen Dam Horse Park at 11127 Orcas Ave. in Lake View Terrace, and the LA Equestrian Center at 480 Riverside Drive in Burbank

Evacuations and Orders for Ventura County

Evacuation Orders

Matilija Canyon / North Fork / Camino Cielo (Unincorporated Ojai)

Evacuation Warnings

Ventura RV Resort (City of Ventura)

Community of Foster Park / Camp Chaffee (Unincorporated Ventura)

Old Creek Road. / Creek Road (Unincorporated Ojai)

4 structures on Grada Avenue & Trueno Avenue (Unincorporated Camarillo)

Evacuation Advisory

Community of La Conchita

Evacuation Shelters

Ventura College Gymnasium (4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, CA 93003)

For the Owen Fire burn area, a shelter has been established through the American Red Cross at OneGeneration Senior Enrichment Center, 18255 Victory Blvd. in Reseda. For large animals, an animal shelter is available at Agoura Animal Care Center, 29525 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills.

A full map of evacuation orders and more in Ventura County can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Flooding, mud and debris flow strike the San Fernando Valley

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette reported from Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks where the southbound roadways were flooded.

Late Sunday night, part of a hillside came down in Studio City near Fryman Canyon. At least two homes were damaged, and the residents of several homes were evacuated.

Video also shows downed trees and downed fences in Encino. A hillside essentially shifted and brought down a resident’s concrete driveway where mud and debris broke through the wall of the home. No injuries were reported.

School Closures

Los Angeles Unified School District officials said they would be in touch with parents and guardians if campus closures were necessary.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the district tentatively plans to keep schools open on Monday, except for Vinedale Elementary School in Sun Valley.

Parents were encouraged to check with their child's specific school district's social media pages for the latest updates.

The following schools also announced closures for Monday:

Brentwood School

Harvard-Westlake School

Windward School

New West Charter School

Notre Dame High School

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School

Some universities will be shifting to online classes for Monday:

CSU Fullerton

CSU Los Angeles

CSU Northridge

CSU San Bernardino

Cal Poly Pomona

Regular classes at USC, UCLA, UC Irvine, and UC Riverside.

Road Closures

Dozens of road closures were in effect across Los Angeles County.

One of the areas impacted was Baldwin Hills after a mudslide triggered a road closure along Don Ricardo Drive. Video from the scene showed parked cars stuck in a thick layer of mud.

Other Closures, Cancelations

The Getty Center and Villa remain closed Monday

Los Angeles Zoo closed on Monday

All LA County Parks sites (regional parks, nature centers, trails, natural areas, tree farm)

Santa Anita Park's eight-race program was rescheduled for Feb. 10.

Rainfall totals

Impressive rainfall totals have already been reported, including 7.64 inches in Matilija Canyon in Ventura County. Bel Air has already picked up 5.89 inches, and Beverly Hills has received 3.80 inches.

On Monday morning, FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban reported over the past two days, some areas have seen nearly 10 inches of rainfall.

Several more inches of rain are expected to fall across the region by the time the system ends its assault by midweek.

FOX 11's Alexa Mae Asperin and FOX Weather contributed to this report.