3 arrested for allegedly robbing Secret Service agent during Biden California trip

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a U.S. Secret Service agent during President Joe Biden's trip to California last month, according to the Tustin Police Department.

The incident happened June 15 at the Tustin Fields I Residential community. Biden was in town to attend a Hollywood campaign gala.

According to police, one of the suspects got out of the car and pointed a firearm at that off-duty Secret Service agent's face, demanding his belongings.

During that time, the agent fired his gun, prompting the three suspects to drive away from the scene.

The Secret Service agent was not hurt, but it was later revealed one of the suspects, Bertran Claude Bell, was struck by gunfire.

(L-R) Jamonte Fitzgerald Johnson, Bertran Claude Bell, and E'Shon Dwayne Doson have been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Secret Service agent in Tustin last month. / Tustin Police Department

The three suspects were identified as Bell, Jamonte Fitzgerald Johnson, and E’Shon Dwayne Dodson. All three have been previously arrested and convicted for various crimes in Los Angeles County, according to authorities.

Investigative leads resulted in the arrests of all three men between July 11 and July 24 in the Riverside, Watts, and Los Angeles.

No further details were immediately available.