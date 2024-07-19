Gang members to be sentenced for off-duty LAPD officer's killing

Three gang members are scheduled to be sentenced today for their role in the killing of an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer who was out house hunting with his girlfriend back in 2022.

Luis Alfredo de la Rosa Rios, 29; Ernesto Cisneros, 24; and Jesse Contreras, 35, each pleaded guilty on July 13, 2023, to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Officer Fernando Arroyos was shot and killed on Jan. 10, 2022, while out house hunting with his girlfriend in the Florence-Firestone area of South LA. On that night, Rios, Cisneros and Contreras said in their plea agreements that they were driving around the area, looking for someone to rob, when they saw Arroyos wearing gold chains.

That's when Rios and Cisneros got out of their truck and robbed Arroyos and his girlfriend at gunpoint, taking chains and a wallet. Then, the two sides traded gunfire. Arroyos was hit, and ran from the area. He collapsed in an alleyway. When officers got there, they found bystanders giving Arroyos CPR. They put him in a patrol car and brought him to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives found a loaded handgun at the scene of the shooting, and shortly after, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department got a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound about a mile from the shooting, who they later determined was Cisneros. Contreras was found hiding nearby, and Rios was arrested at his home.

"This case starkly illustrates the devastating impact of gangs on our community," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement at the time the guilty pleas were announced. "A young man who had achieved great success and returned to serve his community as a Los Angeles Police officer was murdered while shopping for a home in the city he took an oath to protect. These senseless tragedies are repeated too often. Our work in this case sends a message that we will aggressively prosecute violence against our community."

At his funeral service, then-LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Arroyos "was well-respected, and loved by many. From those who knew him best, I am told Fernando was disarming in his humility and willingness to help at a moment's notice. ... Officer Arroyos strived to serve with purpose and dedication."

A fourth person, Haylee Marie Grisham, was also arrested in connection with the attack. She pleaded guilty in April 2023, and is still awaiting sentencing.

Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and other officials are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the sentencing.

City News Service contributed to this report.