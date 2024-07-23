Street takeovers in Compton, South LA under investigation

Police are investigating a series of street takeovers over the past few days in South Los Angeles and also in Compton.

The street takeover in South LA happened on Sunday night near Century Boulevard and Western Avenue. The dangerous situation led to the shearing of a fire hydrant, with cars skidding through water as crowds of spectators stood by.

Several LAPD squad cars soon arrived to break it up. No one was arrested or cited.

Meanwhile, in Compton that same evening, a CHP officer crashed while responding to a street takeover. The CHP cruiser was chasing a car believed to be involved in the takeover, but lost control, hit the center median, and busted a tire. The people in the car ran off, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

On Monday, a dramatic scene in South Manchester Square as officers arrived to find a car on fire. Witnesses say a street takeover involving hundreds of people took place just two hours earlier, and that during the commotion, a large group looted a nearby Wingstop restaurant.