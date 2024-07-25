Local elected officials react to Newsom's executive order on California homeless encampments

Governor Gavin Newsom took to social media to say, "I don't think there is anything more urgent and more frustrating than addressing the issue of encampments in the state of California."

Citing public health and public safety concerns, Newsom outlined the following on what he wants out of the executive order:

State agencies to start removing homeless encampments on California property

He wants cities and counties to do the same.

All this while cities and counties are not legally bound to do so under the order

"Today, we've invested now over $1 billion in encampment resolution grants to clean up sites," Newsom said.

With a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing cities to enforce bans on sleeping outside in public spaces, he's taking action.

"There are no longer any excuses," Newsom said.

LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed back saying, "Strategies that just move people along from one neighborhood to the next or give citations instead of housing do not work."

On the county level, Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, "I welcome what the governor is doing. It's' the first step toward addressing these encampments that are popping up and getting bigger and can't be ignored."

Barger wants a regional effort.

Meanwhile, County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued the following statement:

"Encampments are not safe for anyone - not for the people who live in them and not for the residents around them. What governor Newsom is ordering the state to do is what LA County is doing with our Pathway Home program."

That program moves people from encampments to various contract hotels. Hahn says the county has gotten $51 million from the Governor to deal with encampments along the 105 Freeway and wants the work to begin as quickly as possible.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said his officers have been moving encampments for years, but worries about the freeways.

"A lot of encampments are on the freeway. That's extremely unsafe. This is something that I think is prudent," Butts said.