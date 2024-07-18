Horrifying crash in Shadow Hills kills 1, seriously injures another

article

One person was killed and another person was hospitalized in serious condition after a in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on la Tuna Canyon Road, near where it meets with the 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found both drivers trapped in their vehicles. Firefigthters were able to pull a man out of one of the cars, but the driver of the other car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images from SkyFOX showed the extent of the damage. Both cars, a silver sedan and a white sedan, were both thrown onto the shoulder of the road, with both of their front ends completely destroyed.

SUGGESTED: Man narrowly escapes as truck smashes into his garage

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Crews said the man who survived was believed to be in his 30s, but didn't have any information on the person who was killed in the other vehicle.

No other information was immediately available.