Dirt bike leads police chase across San Fernando Valley

Updated  July 19, 2024 11:05pm PDT
A dirt biker led authorities on a chase -- both on and off the road -- across northeast Los Angeles and San Fernando Valley.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for the dirt bike rider who led authorities on a chase across Los Angeles.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through parts of Glendale, Burbank, and then eventually made their way to San Fernando Valley.

SkyFOX eventually lost sight of the dirt bike rider around 10:20 p.m. Friday.

As of 11 p.m., officials have not announced if an arrest has been made. The suspect was initially wanted for reckless driving. 

