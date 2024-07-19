Fallout at LAX, LA area airports continues after global tech outage

A global technology outage frustrated many travelers after flights at Los Angeles International, Ontario, Long Beach, Burbank and John Wayne airports were grounded due to a global technology outage.

While the issue has been resolved, the fallout continues. United told FOX 11 they were resuming flight operations but expected delays and cancellations throughout the day.

Other impacted businesses worldwide included banks, hospitals, and hotels.

CrowdStrike is a U.S. cybersecurity company that has admitted to being responsible for the error and is working to correct it.

"A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United," United Airlines said in a statement on Friday morning. "While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations."

American Airlines issued a statement at 2 a.m. Friday that they were back up and running as normal.

"Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the statement read.

Outages are spreading worldwide and are being reported at Berlin Airport in Germany, the London Stock Exchange, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Microsoft said it is investigating the extent of the outage.

"We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services," Microsoft said in a statement released on social media Friday morning.

Shipments at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being disrupted and delayed.

Amtrak is reporting the outage is preventing credit card transactions for its Pacific Surfliner service. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPay payments can be used to complete online reservations.

FOX 11's Digital Team contributed to this report.