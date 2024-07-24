1-day-old LA baby found dead in Woodland Hills home

A baby was found dead inside a home in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a medical emergency in the 5600 block of Desoto Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. A 23-year-old woman had recently given birth and police tracked the one-day old baby at a home in the 23000 block of Burbank Boulevard.

The baby was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead. It is unknown how the baby died.

The baby's death have since prompted a homicide investigation. As of late Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the newborn baby's death.