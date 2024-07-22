Boy, 15, killed while attending South LA street takeover, another injured

One teenager was killed and another was injured while attending a street takeover in South LA, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department is now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects responsible.

Two 15-year-old boys were shot while attending a street takeover on Saturday, July 20, around 12:40 a.m., in the area of 54th Street and Western Avenue.

According to police, the teens saw someone, possibly being a victim of a robbery, when the unknown male suspects fled to a nearby vehicle, firing gunshots towards the boys, striking them both.

The suspects then fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The teens transported themselves to a nearby hospital. One of the boys died at the hospital, the other was listed in stable condition.



Their identities have not been released, nor has a description of the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Division

detectives at 323-786-5100. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.