Video shows LAPD cruiser crashing into vehicle, critically injuring driver

A LAPD cruiser, responding to a call for help, accidentally crashed into a vehicle, critically injuring the driver.

The accident happened June 23 around 5:55 p.m. near the intersection of W. Adams Blvd. and S. Gramercy Pl.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD cruiser, with lights and sirens activated, was traveling eastbound on Adams Blvd. As they approached Gramercy Pl., officers crossed over into the westbound lanes attempting to pass a Toyota Corolla that was in the left-hand turn lane. As the LAPD cruiser approached the intersection, the Corolla made the left turn and was struck by the cruiser.

Dashcam and surveillance video from nearby show the severe impact of the crash.

The driver of the Corolla, who was the only occupant inside, was stuck in the vehicle and unconscious.

Several witnesses rushed to the scene to help as officers worked to get into the car and check on the driver's condition.

He was identified as Regino Orea Jr. Bodycam video shows him slumped over the center console as officers check his pulse and call the fire department. Orea was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he was put in a medically-induced coma.

The police department said he is expected to survive. The two officers inside the cruiser were uninjured. Two parked cars were also damaged in the accident.

The crash is being investigated by the department.

SUGGESTED: New video shows deadly crash involving LAPD patrol SUV

In April, an LAPD SUV was involved in a multi-vehicle crash which ultimately ended with a pedestrian being killed.