The Brief A second wave of heavy rain is hitting Southern California today, threatening to cause dangerous flooding, mudslides, and rockslides on already saturated ground. Mandatory evacuation orders and flood watches remain in effect for high-risk burn scars across L.A. and Orange counties, with multiple emergency shelters now open. Officials are urging residents to avoid travel as crews respond to record-breaking rainfall that has already closed major freeways and downed power lines.



Another surge of rain is battering Southern California on Friday, with a high potential for flooding, after record rainfall drenched the area on Christmas Eve.

Record-breaking rainfall

What we know:

Forecasters said another 2 to 5 inches of rain are likely to fall in the mountains during the second wave, but other areas should receive less than 2 inches, unless isolated thunderstorms develop with heavy rains.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office and Los Angeles County both issued emergency proclamations due to the storm, freeing up added resources.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The first wave of a "very dangerous" atmospheric river storm dumped sometimes-torrential rain on the area Wednesday, with double-digit precipitation falling in some mountain areas, freeway flooding and fears of debris flows in recent burn areas, where residents were under evacuation warnings or orders.

The NWS reported that Wednesday's rainfall totals set daily records in several areas, including:

1.88 inches at LAX, breaking the previous record of 1.60 inches set in 1971.

3.42 inches at Hollywood/Burbank Airport, breaking the previous record of 2.29 inches set in 1971.

3.98 inches in Woodland Hills, breaking the previous record of 2.91 inches set in 1971.

2.11 inches in Lancaster, breaking the previous record of 1.42 inches set in 1971.

1.73 inches at Palmdale Airport, breaking the previous record of 1.32 inches set in 1971.

Here's a look at two-day rainfall totals across Southern California so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Local perspective:

Los Angeles County

Agoura Hills: 4.26

Alhambra: 2.70

Bel Air: 3.23

Burbank: 3.50

Calabasas: 3.80

Canoga Park: 5.86

Castaic: 5.28

Claremont: 2.25

Culver City: 2.08

Beverly Hills: 2.83

East Pasadena: 2.78

Hawthorne: 2.15

La Canada Flintridge: 4.45

La Habra Heights: 2.01

La Verne: 2.48

Lancaster: 1.55

Long Beach: 1.85

Newhall: 6.14

Northridge: 5.27

Palmdale: 1.54

Porter Ranch: 6.12

Santa Monica: 2.45

Saugus: 5.00

Sierra Madre: 3.43

South Gate: 2.71

Downtown Los Angeles: 2.64

Van Nuys: 4.13

Woodland Hills: 5.72

Whittier: 2.35

Orange County (latest update on Thursday)

Anaheim Hills: 1.77

Bell Canyon: 2.20

Brea: 2.01

Garden Grove: 1.65

Costa Mesa: 1.39

Corona del Mar: 1.30

Huntington Beach: 1.54

Oceanview: 1.26

Riverside County (latest update on Thursday)

Temecula: 1.14

Norco: 0.94

Beaumont: 0.79

San Bernardino County (latest update on Thursday)

Chino Hills: 2.21

Rialto: 1.74

Santa Barbara County

Buellton: 5.06

Carpinteria: 4.08

Hollister: 3.12

Las Cruces: 5.85

Lompoc: 4.41

Montecito Hills: 4.91

Santa Barbara: 4.76

Santa Maria: 2.49

Solvang: 5.41

San Diego County (latest update on Wednesday)

Carlsbad: 0.61

Chula Vista: 0.61

Encinitas: 0.34

Escondido: 0.72

Fashion Valley: 058

Kearney Mesa: 0.63

La Mesa: 0.66

National City: 0.67

Miramar: 0.56

Oceanside: 0.58

Poway: 0.58

Santee: 0.72

Skyline Ranch: 1.01

Ventura County

Fillmore: 4.19

Ojai: 6.71

Oxnard: 4.12

Ventura: 3.94

Saticoy: 3.29

Thousand Oaks: 5.13

Newbury Park: 5.10

Moorpark: 3.64

Piru: 4.07

Santa Paula: 5.46