Angels, Tyler Skaggs' family reach settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

The Brief The family of Tyler Skaggs settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, ending a high-profile legal battle over the pitcher’s 2019 fatal overdose. The settlement reached in court is confidential, following a two-month trial that exposed allegations of widespread drug use within the team's clubhouse and negligence by team officials. Major League Baseball's next steps remain unknown, though the Skaggs family issued a statement calling for the league to hold the franchise accountable following the trial’s revelations.



The years-long legal battle between the Los Angeles Angels and the family of Tyler Skaggs came to an end Friday morning as both sides reached a confidential settlement.

What we know:

The Skaggs family—including his widow, Carli, and his parents—filed a wrongful-death lawsuit alleging that the Angels were negligent in supervising former communications director Eric Kay.

Kay was convicted in 2022 of providing the counterfeit oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl that killed Skaggs and is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence.

During the civil trial, it was revealed that Kay had provided narcotics to multiple players and that team officials may have ignored clear warning signs of his own addiction and erratic behavior.

Timeline:

July 1, 2019: Tyler Skaggs is found dead in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas.

February 2022: Former Angels employee Eric Kay is convicted of distributing the fatal drugs.

October 2025: The civil trial begins in Orange County Superior Court.

December 19, 2025: After 31 days of testimony and four days of jury deliberations, a confidential settlement is announced.

What they're saying:

"The Skaggs family has reached a confidential settlement with Angels Baseball that brings to a close a difficult six-year process, allowing our families to focus on healing," the family said in a joint statement. "This trial exposed the truth and we hope Major League Baseball will now do its part in holding the Angels accountable. While nothing can bring Tyler back, we will continue to honor his memory."

Why you should care:

The case has sparked a massive conversation about the culture of professional sports clubhouses and the responsibility teams have for the safety of their players.

The trial’s revelations regarding opioid use prompted MLB to overhaul its drug testing policies, including new testing for opioids and referral programs for players struggling with addiction.

The settlement avoids a public verdict that could have established a significant legal precedent for professional sports team liability.

What's next:

While the civil case is now closed, the spotlight shifts to Major League Baseball.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had previously stated the league would review the trial testimony for possible future punishment for the Angels organization.

Fans and analysts will be watching to see if the league takes further disciplinary action or introduces additional oversight for team staff-to-player interactions.