LA forecast: Christmas storm moves out but more rain is on the way

The sun has finally come up after a powerful Christmas storm hit Southern California.

For many areas, it was the wettest or second-wettest Dec 24–26 on record. Downtown LA saw 4.03" of rain by Friday evening, making it the second-wettest Dec 24-26 on record. The wettest was 4.33" in 1889.

What we know:

The rain tapered off by Friday evening/night, making way for a sunny weekend. It’ll be dry Saturday through Tuesday, but more rain is on the way for the New Year holiday.

Temperature highs over the next few days will be in the 60s, with Tuesday reaching up to 71 degrees. Temperature lows will be in the mid 40s for Los Angeles.

Next weather event

A strong Santa Ana wind event is likely to occur on Monday. Wind advisories and/or warnings could be in effect as some areas reach wind gusts of over 35 mph. According to the National Weather Service, due to the recent rain, the soil is heavily saturated, making trees more susceptible to being blown down.

The Santa Ana wind event will weaken by Tuesday.

New Year's forecast

Looking ahead to the holiday, rain chances gradually increase on New Year’s Eve night (Wednesday) and into New Year's Day (Thursday). Rain is in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday, with rainfall possibly continuing on and off through Tuesday, Jan. 6. While not as strong as the current storm, the system could bring another 2 to 3 inches of rain to mountains and foothills, according to the weather service.