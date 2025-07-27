LA Angels host 800+ for annual back-to-school event

The Angels Baseball Foundation brought in more than 800 students for the team's annual back-to-school event.

The kids – ages 5 to 13 – were welcomed into Angel Stadium on July 23 in an effort to get the students ready for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. The little Halos were provided with new shoes, Angels gear, school supplies, lunchboxes and more.

Angels baseball chairman Dennis Kuhl spoke on the importance of getting kids ready for class this fall.

"If we can provide an opportunity for these kids to feel good about themselves and be excited about school, they will succeed in the upcoming school year," Kuhl said in a press release. "We believe education is the key to success in life and keeping them engaged in school will help them prosper in the future."

The event hosted students from Anaheim Family YMCA, the Boys & Girls Club of Huntington Valley, Easterseals Southern California, KidWorks, Project Access, Orange County Rescue Mission and Families Forward.

SDCCU’s Stuff the Bus campaign, Oggi's Pizza and Pechanga Community Giving assisted with the Angels in putting together the back-to-school event.