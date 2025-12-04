Los Angeles Angels foundation hosts kids holiday party

The Angels Baseball Foundation hosted their 19th annual Kids Holiday Party at the Big A.

About 600 kids and their family members linked to local foster care and youth organizations attended the holiday-themed festivities on December 3. The invited families got to meet new Angels manager Kurt Suzuki and team's former star Chuck Finley.

They also got a chance to go sledding in the snow and play carnival games, in addition to being treated to dinner and dessert. The children also received pajamas, holiday presents and Angels gear.

The event hosted family members and kids associated with the following organizations: Anaheim Family YMCA, Project Access, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley, KidWorks, Families Forward, Orange County Rescue Mission, Easterseals Southern California, Orangewood Foundation, Higher Ground, Laura’s House, and Project Hope Alliance.