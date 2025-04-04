Los Angeles Angels set for 2025 home opener against Cleveland Guardians

It’s an exciting day for fans of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Halos host their season opener on Friday, April 4.

What we know:

After beginning their season on the road, the LA Angels will play their home opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Going into Friday’s game, the Angels have a 4-2 record.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:38 p.m., with LA’s Gavin Williams and Cleveland’s Jose Soriano listed as the starting pitchers.

The home opener includes pregame festivities in front of the ballpark at the Home Plate Gate from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The special event, which is open to the public, will feature player and alumni appearances, food trucks, games, a DJ booth, Angels Strike Force and more.

Fans unable to attend can tune in to AM830 or the AM830 app to listen to Roger Lodge and Trent Rush broadcasting live throughout the event. In-stadium ceremonies will feature player introductions and the Presentation of Colors by the United States Army Color Guard.

At Friday’s game, there will be a ceremonial first pitch featuring five-time All-Star Chuck Finley.

Fans speak out: ‘Hopefully we get to see some playoff baseball here in Anaheim'

What they're saying:

One fan told FOX 11 he’s been rooting for the Angels since he was a little kid.

"When I was younger, my dad, being such a Dodger fan, you would think I would be. But you know what? Ever since he brought me to an Angel game, it just stuck with me in mid to early 70s and just been hardcore ever since," he said.

He is now a season ticket holder.

He continued to say, "The experience of everything and the expectations that we have of the players and it's just awesome. It’s awesome to see all these new faces on the team, the young players, Paris to come out here and play. It's just going to be an awesome season. I cannot wait to see how the season opens up for us."

"I just love coming out to the ballpark, you know, I don't live that far, but I just think Angel Stadium is just one of those stadiums. It's one of the oldest ones and it just gives that baseball atmosphere. I love coming, out I love supporting my team, I love supporting the young kids. I loved supporting the veterans such as [Mike] Trout and Kenley Jensen, and I'm just super excited for this season. We have high expectations and hopefully get to see some playoff baseball here in Anaheim," another fan added.

More fun events happening opening weekend

What's next:

Fans in attendance at the Saturday night game on April 5 will be treated to a post-game firework show by SoCal Hyundai Dealers, and prior to the game on Sunday, April 6, there will be a Little League parade along the outfield warning track for local players from around Southern California.