Powerball ticket worth $2.8 million sold in California

A Powerball ticket worth more than $2.8 million was sold in California.

According to California Lottery's website on Christmas Eve, a ticket worth $2,811,275 was sold at a 7-Eleven on Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $1.7 billion. Below were the winning numbers for the Dec. 24 drawing – with the winning ticket apparently being sold in Arkansas:

4, 25, 31, 52, 59. PB: 19

The drawing for the now-reset jackpot of $20 million will be held on Saturday, December 27 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 20 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.